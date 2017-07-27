EAT & DRINK: Taste a wine slushie in Chadds Ford, check out a ‘street food’ event in Ambler, new eats at KoP and something sweet in Ardmore

One of the many sweet offerings at Delice et Chocolat in Ardmore. PHOTO COURTESY OF KORY AVERSA

Now open in Exton: Bluefin Eagleview joins Eagleview Town Center’s growing restaurant row. The Japanese sushi BYOB is chef-owner Yong Kim’s third location. www.bluefineagleview.com/

***

Brothers Joseph and Antoine Amrani are sweetening up downtown Ardmore with the opening of French pastry and chocolate shop Delice et Chocolat at 7 Station Road. The shop is open for business Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check www.delicechocolat.com

***

And King of Prussia welcomes True Food Kitchen, serving healthy, seasonal food based on Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet. www.truefoodkitchen.com/kingofprussia

***

In other food news, Ardmore Restaurant Week wraps up Sunday, July 30. Find happy hour specials and prix fixe dinners, $25 or $35. http://destinationardmore.com/restaurantweek/

***

Learn to make “easy pizza at home” during a free demonstration at Le Creuset in King of Prussia Sunday, July 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. www.lecreuset.com/stores/king-of-prussia-pa

***

Food Network Star chef Viet Pham and Chad Rosenthal “throw a street-food-style happy hour” Monday, July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Lucky Well in Ambler. Tickets cost $65. http://ambler.theluckywell.com/

***

Registration ($65 per team) opens Tuesday, Aug. 1 for the KanJam Tournament - part of Sly Fox Brewing Company’s free Can Jam Music Festival in Pottstown on Saturday, Sept. 30. It’s a flying-disc game, and your team could win its weight in beer. http://slyfoxbeer.com/canjam

***

Narberth hosts its annual Strawberry Festival at Narberth Park Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy free ice cream, strawberry shortcake and the final performance of the summer concert series. www.narberthfourthofjuly.com/strawberry-festival.html

***

Beat the heat at Chaddsford Winery’s Wine Slushie Weekend Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 to 6. Single servings cost $8 each. Tasting flights are $12. www.chaddsford.com/pages/wine-slushie-weekend-2

***

It’s peach season! Get “some wonderful peach recipes” and watch a free cooking demo at Highland Orchards in West Chester Friday Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.highlandorchards.net/

Or head to Linvilla Orchards in Media on Saturday, Aug. 12 (rain date Aug. 13) for the annual Peach Festival from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

www.linvilla.com/family-fun/peach-festival

Chaddsford Winery celebrates its Peach Festival Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. Think Bellini cocktails, peach pie and more. www.chaddsford.com/pages/peach-festival

***

Also on Aug. 12, The Woodlands at Phillips in Kennett Square offers a free cooking demo at 11 a.m. Learn to make pom pom (mushroom) crab cakes. www.thewoodlandsatphillips.com/events/

***

And finally, sample Japanese festival food at the O-bon Festival in Ardmore Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Experience folk dancing, games and more. www.jagphilly.org/

