THE LISTENING ROOM: “Sgt. Pepper’s...” turns 50 with variety of reissues

Album of the Week: The Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” 50th Anniversary Editions (Capitol/UMe): The Fab Four’s experimental landmark celebrates its golden anniversary in a number of configurations, with plenty of rare and unreleased material from the sessions, videos and documentaries spread throughout. It’s certainly a thrill...

Album Title of the Week: Nad Sylvan, “The Bride Said No” (Inside Out)

New & Noteworthy: Justin Townes Earle, “Kids In The Street” (New West); The Grateful Dead, “Long Strange Trip” (Rhino); Sean Jones, “Live From Jazz At The Bistro” (Mack Avenue); Lil Yachty, “Teenage Emotions” (Quality Control); Logic, “Everybody” (Def Jam); Shaggy 2 Dope, “F.T.F.O.M.F.” (Psychopathic); Shakira, “El Dorado” (SME US); Bryson Tiller, “True To Self” (RCA)

Also Out: Bobby Bare, “Things Change” (BFD); Bishop Briggs, “Bishop Briggs” (Island); The Charlatans, “Different Days” (BMG); Danzig, “Black Laden Crown” (Nuclear Blast); Steve Davis, “Think Ahead” (Smoke Sessions); Bill Frissell/Thomas Morgan, “Small Town” (ECM); Louis Hayes, “Serenade For Horace” (Blue Note); Honey West, “Bad Old World” (Readout); Leftfield, “Leftism 22” (Sin/Legacy); Loss, “Horizonless” (Profound Love); Maysa, “Love Is A Battlefield” (Shanachie); Mon Laferte, “La Trenza” (Rebeleon); Moonchild, “Voyager” (Tru Thoughts); Russ, “There’s Really A Wolf” (Columbia); Quercus, “Nightfall” (ECM); Jamie Saft, Steve Swallow, Bobby Previte with Iggy Pope, “Loneliness Road” (Rarenoise); Brian Skonberg, “With A Twist...” (Okey); Mark Slaughter, “Halfway There” (EMP); Slaughter To Prevail, “Chapters Of Misery” (Sumerian); Vandoliers, “The Native” (State Fair)

From The Vaults: Bad Company, “Run with the Pack,” “Burnin’ Sky” (Atlantic/Rhino); Emerson, Lake & Palmer, “Works Volume 1,” “Works, Volume 2” and “Love Beach” (BMG); Fandango featuring Joe Lynn Turner, “The Complete RCA Albums 1977-1980” (Cherry Red); Foreigner, “40” (Atlantic Catalog); Midnight Oil, “The Overflow Tank” (Legacy); “Jaco Pastorious, “Truth, Liberty & Soul -- Live In NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive!” (Resonance);

Soundtracks, Alien, “Covenant” (Milan); Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales” (Walt Disney)

New Music Videos: Kraftwerk, “3-D: The Catalogue” (Atlantic); The Plasmatics, “Live! Rod Swenson’s Lost Tapes 1978-81” (MVD); The Rolling Stones, “Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America” (Eagle Rock)