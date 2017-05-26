THE LISTENING ROOM: “Sgt. Pepper’s...” turns 50 with variety of reissues

50th anniversary editions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” are being released on Friday, May 26.
50th anniversary editions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” are being released on Friday, May 26. Photo courtesy of Capitol/UMe

By Gary Graff, ggraff@digitalfirstmedia.com,, @GraffonMusic on Twitter

Posted: |

# Comments

Album of the Week: The Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” 50th Anniversary Editions (Capitol/UMe): The Fab Four’s experimental landmark celebrates its golden anniversary in a number of configurations, with plenty of rare and unreleased material from the sessions, videos and documentaries spread throughout. It’s certainly a thrill...

Album Title of the Week: Nad Sylvan, “The Bride Said No” (Inside Out)

New & Noteworthy: Justin Townes Earle, “Kids In The Street” (New West); The Grateful Dead, “Long Strange Trip” (Rhino); Sean Jones, “Live From Jazz At The Bistro” (Mack Avenue); Lil Yachty, “Teenage Emotions” (Quality Control); Logic, “Everybody” (Def Jam); Shaggy 2 Dope, “F.T.F.O.M.F.” (Psychopathic); Shakira, “El Dorado” (SME US); Bryson Tiller, “True To Self” (RCA)

Also Out: Bobby Bare, “Things Change” (BFD); Bishop Briggs, “Bishop Briggs” (Island); The Charlatans, “Different Days” (BMG); Danzig, “Black Laden Crown” (Nuclear Blast); Steve Davis, “Think Ahead” (Smoke Sessions); Bill Frissell/Thomas Morgan, “Small Town” (ECM); Louis Hayes, “Serenade For Horace” (Blue Note); Honey West, “Bad Old World” (Readout); Leftfield, “Leftism 22” (Sin/Legacy); Loss, “Horizonless” (Profound Love); Maysa, “Love Is A Battlefield” (Shanachie); Mon Laferte, “La Trenza” (Rebeleon); Moonchild, “Voyager” (Tru Thoughts); Russ, “There’s Really A Wolf” (Columbia); Quercus, “Nightfall” (ECM); Jamie Saft, Steve Swallow, Bobby Previte with Iggy Pope, “Loneliness Road” (Rarenoise); Brian Skonberg, “With A Twist...” (Okey); Mark Slaughter, “Halfway There” (EMP); Slaughter To Prevail, “Chapters Of Misery” (Sumerian); Vandoliers, “The Native” (State Fair)

Advertisement

From The Vaults: Bad Company, “Run with the Pack,” “Burnin’ Sky” (Atlantic/Rhino); Emerson, Lake & Palmer, “Works Volume 1,” “Works, Volume 2” and “Love Beach” (BMG); Fandango featuring Joe Lynn Turner, “The Complete RCA Albums 1977-1980” (Cherry Red); Foreigner, “40” (Atlantic Catalog); Midnight Oil, “The Overflow Tank” (Legacy); “Jaco Pastorious, “Truth, Liberty & Soul -- Live In NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive!” (Resonance);

Soundtracks, Alien, “Covenant” (Milan); Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales” (Walt Disney)

New Music Videos: Kraftwerk, “3-D: The Catalogue” (Atlantic); The Plasmatics, “Live! Rod Swenson’s Lost Tapes 1978-81” (MVD); The Rolling Stones, “Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America” (Eagle Rock)