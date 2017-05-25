Wizard World convention has star-studded guest list

Actor Jesse Eisenberg will be one of the guests at Wizard World.

The stars will be out June 1-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City for the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia.

Scheduled to appear:

•Chuck Norris (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Delta Force”).

•Jesse Eisenberg (“Batman vs. Superman,” “The Social Network”).

•Gene Simmons (Kiss bassist and singer, “Gene Simmons’ Family Jewels”).

•Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Walking Dead”).

•Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “The Benchwarmers”).

•Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”).

•Ralph Macchio (“Karate Kid,” “My Cousin Vinny”).

•Sean Gunn (“Gilmore Girls,” “Pearl Harbor”).

•Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”).

•Famke Janssen (“X-Men,” “GoldenEye”).

•Barry Bostwick (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Spin City”). RELATED STORY: Golden Globe-, Tony-winning actor Barry Bostwick one of the guests at Wizard World

•Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Riverdale”).

•James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Vidiots”).

•The WWE’s Hardy Boyz, Bray Wyatt, Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady.

•Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed,” “Pretty Little Liars”).

•Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”).

•C. Thomas Howell (“E.T.,” “The Outsiders”).

And that’s not even the complete guest list. Refer to http://wizardworld.com/guests/philadelphia.

This being a comic convention, the creator/animator superstars that will be in Wizard World’s “Artist Alley,” and participating in comics-themed programming panels:

•Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons,” “Muppet Babies”).

•Tom Cook (“The Smurfs,” “He-Man”).

•Guy Gilchrist (“Muppets,” “The Pink Panther”).

•Kurt Lehner (“Gargoyles,” “Marvel Action Hour”).

•Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies,” “Deadpool”).

•J.G. Jones (“Wanted,” “Black Widow”).

•Mike Toth (“Aladdin,” “Pocahontas”).

•Arthur Adams (“Batman,” “Superman”).

•Amy Chu (“Red Sonja,” “Poison Ivy”).

Other notables, including voice actors, scheduled to attend:

•Jordan Gibson (“Howard the Duck,” “Original Sins”).

•Steve Geiger (“Spider-Man,” “The Incredible Hulk”).

•Stuart Sayger (“Micronauts,” “The Walking Dead”).

•Jen Taylor (“PBS’s Sid the Science Kid,” “Cartoon Network’s MAD”).

•Danny Fingeroth (“Spider-Man,” “Iron Man”).

•Victor Dandridge (“The Samaritan,” “Origins Unknown”).

•Clinton Hobart (Disney fine artist).

Sounds non-stop. When are the show hours?

5 to 10 p.m. June 1, noon to 7 p.m. June 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. Take a look at http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia for what’s going on the day you plan to go.

What’s it cost for tickets?

Children 10 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Four-day weekend wristbands are $89.95 in advance, $100 at the door. Thursday-only admission is $35 in advance, $45 at the door. Friday-only and Sunday-only admission is $45 in advance, $55 at the door. Saturday-only admission is $55 in advance, $65 at the door.

Note that tickets purchased from unauthorized websites, such as Craigslist, eBay, StubHub, etc., will not be honored for entry.

Be advised that some guests will charge additional fees for autographs and photo opps. It’s a smart idea to check http://wizardworld.com/tickets.

Simmons and Nichols are offering special VIP experiences for an additional fee.

What else is there to do? Cosplay?

There is such a thing as cosplay celebrities, and they appear on the Creative Stage. Guests of all ages come dressed as every imaginable character, and some never before dreamed of. There’s a Saturday night Wizard World Costume Contest, plus a Kids Costume Contest.

Wizard World’s other highlights are live entertainment; gaming; Q&A sessions; movie screenings hosted by stars and directors; comic books and graphic novels; sci-fi, toys, original art and other collectibles; a display of replicas and screen-used vehicles from your favorite TV shows and movies; and more.

As if that wasn’t enough excitement, there’s also a three-day horror film festival held in tandem with Wizard World, and in partnership with www.bloodydisgusting.com. Running noon to 7 p.m. June 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4, Wizard World Horror Fest features additional special guest Q&As, film premieres, repertory event screenings, meet and greets with actors, writers and directors, a concert with Don Dokken at Underground Arts and more. All-access badges are $50; the Wizard World four-day ticket includes Horror Fest. See http://wizardworld.com/vip-package/wizard-world-horror-fest.

Is Gene Simmons going to be playing music?

Actually, yes. In addition to his appearances at Wizard World June 2-3, there will be “An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band” at 7 p.m. June 2 at The Trocadero Theatre, 1003 Arch St., Philadelphia. Tickets start at $38, and special meet and greet packages are also available. Go to www.thetroc.com.

Simmons hasn’t been at The Trocadero since 1992 promoting the Kiss album “Revenge.”

In a press release, he said: “I’m excited to bring rock ‘n’ roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017. It will be great to meet fans and perform for them in Philadelphia.”

But that’s not all. A metal band that dresses in “Star Wars” villain costumes called Galactic Empire, and even plays their own versions of the John Williams “Star Wars” music, performs an all-ages show at 8 p.m. June 3, also at the Troc.

For my reference, what’s the address of the convention center?

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia.