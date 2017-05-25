Golden Globe-, Tony-winning actor Barry Bostwick one of the guests at Wizard World

There was almost a mini-“Spin City” reunion at this year’s Wizard World Philadelphia.

Barry Bostwick, who played Mayor Randall Winston on the political sitcom, is one of the scheduled guests, and for a while so was Charlie Sheen. However, a filming commitment arose and Sheen had to cancel.

“I did one of the comic cons with him a month ago,” Bostwick said. “He was lots of fun. He loves talking to the fans. I like him. He said we (the ‘Spin City’ cast) taught him to do situation comedy.”

No matter how many roles the 72-year-old Bostwick adds to his IMDB profile — including Coy in CMT’s series “Still the King” with Billy Ray Cyrus, a 2016 episode of Bravo’s “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce,” Jerry Grant in “Scandal,” Oliver Gates on “Law & Order: SVU” and Roger Frank on “Cougar Town” — it always comes back to Brad Majors, his innocent-but-doomed character in the bizarre 1975 movie musical “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” And he’s OK with that.

“The first people that come up (to me at comic cons) are 16, 15, 14 (years old). ‘Oh it’s my favorite movie. It changed my life’,” he said. “Hopefully, if you’re an actor, you’ll be known for one thing that you did, and everything else is padded on to create depth and structure.”

“It’s well-made and socially relevant today and damn fun,” he said of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

In contrast, Bostwick did not care for Fox-TV’s “The Rocky Horror Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” from last Halloween. He said he was on a plane when it came on, and was unable to get up and walk out. He felt the update was missing “the joy and the rock ‘n’ roll aspect of it, and its sense of fun.”

“It tries too hard to be charming. It lost it’s danger. I’ll ask an audience who liked it. Out of 100 people, maybe three people raise their hands,” said Bostwick. “One thing they did do right is tip the hat to the fans that dress up and keep this thing alive.”

Bostwick will be there for a special Wizard World “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Extravaganza 9 to 11 p.m. June 3, featuring a screening of the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” As per tradition, local shadowcast groups “Home of Happiness” and “Transylvanian Nipple Productions” will perform along. There will also be a display of original props and costumes from the movie. Tickets are $20, $89 for VIP (with a pre-show meet and greet with Bostwick) tickets.

See more at http://wizardworld.com/vip-package/rhpsphilly#sthash.sLg5YO5O.dpuf.

Bostwick said he’d love to one day be part of an as-yet-unplanned full reunion of “Spin City” with Michael J. Fox, Charlie Sheen and Heather Locklear.