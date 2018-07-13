Lasko family donates new ambulance to Good Fellowship

West Chester >> State Senator Andy Dinniman thanked the Lasko Family for donating $184,000 to Good Fellowship Ambulance and EMS Training Institute for the purchase of a new ambulance.

“Oscar Lasko and the Lasko family never hesitated to give back and support the causes that mean so much to the health and well-being of so many in our community,” Dinniman said. “That legacy is alive and well today as we dedicate a new ambulance to provide faster and better emergency response and save lives throughout the area.”

The donation was announced earlier this summer at a dedication ceremony honoring the late Oscar Lasko and all his contributions to the greater West Chester community.

At the ceremony, Vivian Lasko, Oscar Lasko’s wife, turned the ignition on the 2017 Ford F450 Lifeline Paraliner Type 1 ambulance, officially putting it into service.

Advertisement

In addition, the ambulance is fitted with a plaque that reads, “This ambulance is dedicated in memory of Oscar Lasko. For his lifetime commitment of improving our community through his generosity. Time will never erase the work he has accomplished and the lives he has positively impacted.”

In true Lasko philanthropic fashion, the generous donation is very timely for EMS services in need of outside funding and assistance in large capital purchases, said Kim Holman, Executive Director of Good Fellowship.

“Good Fellowship Ambulance is extremely grateful to the Lasko Family for their donation and their support,” Holman said.

Dr. Maury Hoberman, Chair of the Lasko Family Foundation Board, said the foundation recognized the service Good Fellowship provides to the community and wanted to assist in the purchase of the most utilized asset. She also said the foundation hoped that this type of donation prompts other donors to give to their local emergency services providers.

Oscar Lasko, a West Chester native and lifelong resident, built Lasko Metal Products into the largest home comfort products company in the nation. He used his success to generously give back to his hometown community, including the West Chester YMCA (which bears his name), the Chester County Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Kesher Israel Congregation, and Chester County Hospital. Lasko passed away in April 2017.

Good Fellowship Ambulance is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in West Chester and responds to over 5,000 emergency service calls a year.