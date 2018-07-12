Man charged with heroin overdose death of Easttown resident

Easttown >> Following a year-long investigation by the Easttown Township Police Department, Rodney Saxon of Norristown, was charged with the heroin overdose death of an Easttown resident in July of 2017.

Police are charging Saxon with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and related drug offenses. He was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Tartaglio on July 11. His bail was set at $200,000 cash, and he is currently in Chester County Prison awaiting trial.

Police reports from across the region:

Coatesville

Theft>> Coatesville units were dispatched to the Golden Mart store on South First Avenue on July 11 at 1:46 p.m. for the report of a theft. Upon police arrival the witness stated that a younger lighter skinned black male around 8 years old came into the store and left with various candy type items attempting to pay with a fake $20 bill. The juvenile fled on foot with the items.

Southern Chester County Regional

Harassment >> Daniel G. Hoxter, 69, and Timothy J. Wilson, 53, both of West Grove, were cited for harassment after they reportedly directed threatening, vulgar, and obscene language at two postal employees in the parking lot of the West Grove Post Office., police said. The incident, which was a dispute over parking, occurred on May 3 at about 1:20 p.m. and occurred where customers were entering and leaving the post office and where parents and children were standing in line at the ice cream stand. Citations were filed against both men.