Mother, daughter graduate from West Chester University on the same day

West Chester >> The day before Mothers Day, West Chester, PA, residents Denise Meikle and her daughter, Nicole Meikle, have two reasons to celebrate: Both will graduate from West Chester University with their undergraduate degrees on Saturday, May 12. Denise graduated at the 9 a.m. ceremony and Nicole graduated at the 2 p.m. ceremony, both in Farrell Stadium.

Denise is employed in West Chester University’s Office of Candidate Services in the College of Education and Social Work. She took 12 years to achieve her goal of a bachelor’s degree, enrolling in 1 or 2 courses a semester. Her major is liberal studies and she completed minors in health sciences and web technology.

“She’s my best friend,” says Nicole of her mother. She called the timing a “happy coincidence,” although her mom accelerated her own studies when she realized a double graduation was possible.

Nicole is a fine arts major in graphics and interactive design who took the standard four years to complete her degree. She is employed at the bakery in the Concordville/Chadds Ford Wegman’s supermarket.

The pair took only one class together during their time at West Chester University.

Denise will continue in her role at WCU while Nicole plans to apply for graphics and interactive design positions.