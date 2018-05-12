Community invited to sneak preview of Unionville After Prom

East Marlborough >> According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the most prevalent cause of death among young adults aged 15-22 is automobile accidents, and the most fatal night of the year for young adults is the night of high school prom. More than 20 years ago, the Unionville High School PTO, with the support of the Unionville-Chadds Ford community, began offering an After Prom event as a way to keep our students safe on what should be a special night in their lives. The After Prom is the UCF Community’s gift to helping ensure our students’ wellness and well-being on prom night.

Each year, parents and community volunteers work tirelessly to provide an exceptional After Prom experience for our students. The school is transformed and decorated according to the After Prom theme, which is a closely guarded secret until prom night. The community is welcomed to walk through to view the high school’s transformation from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on Saturday, May 19th.

There are a variety of activities to keep the students entertained all night long, including a magician, a hypnotist, music, casino games, an escape room, tattoo artists, caricature artists, inflatable obstacle courses, bubble soccer, volley ball, ping pong, games, chair shoulder massages, and food galore. There are also prizes awarded throughout the night, with the most anticipated prize being a certified used car from Scott Honda in West Chester. Some of the other larger prizes include the donation of outfitting a whole dorm room for a Senior from Bed Bath & Beyond and an SAT or ACT study course from Kaplan for a Junior.