Police seek ‘woman of interest’ in connection with murder investigation

West Chester >> West Chester police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the woman pictured here, who might be able to assist them in investigating a homicide involving a Wilmington, Del., man whose body was found in East Bradford in February.

Detective Scott Whiteside said that investigators had developed information that led them to believe that a man identified as Ernest Hill was one of the last people to see victim Twain Darrell Cleveland, whose lifeless body was discovered under a PECO power transformer line in the 1200 block of Allerton Road.

Police also believe that Hill and Cleveland were in the company of a woman (pictured) the morning before he was reported missing. They are hoping to be able to identify her and then interview her about the case, Whiteside said.

Cleveland, 35, had family in both Wilmington and Philadelphia and was known to travel back and forth between the two cities, but had no known connection to Chester County. His body was found by a tree trimming crew around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. He had been shot once in the head, and had a bullet wound grazing his neck, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact Det. Corporal Scott A. Whiteside, confidentially, at (610) 436-1335 or swhiteside@west-chester.com.