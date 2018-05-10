Girl Scout project at King’s Highway will help to foster friendships, discourage bullying

Pictured with their certificates of recognition, from left are: Mariah Williams, Kaitlyn Wertz, Jessica Anderson, Akia Mohammed, Addison Shallis, and Karena Wolf, and King’s Highway Principal Stevan Lefever. FRAN MAYE – DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA

WEST CALN >> Over the past two years, Girl Scouts from Troop 4291 from Greater Coatesville Service Unite 607 collected more than 500 pounds of bottle caps, which have been recycled to make two Buddy Benches that will remain on the playground at King’s Highway Elementary School for a long time.

“These benches are absolutely beautiful,” King’s Highway Principal Stevan Lefever said to a crowd Wednesday night that included municipal and school officials, and a representative from state Rep. Harry Lewis’s office. “One of the things that really strikes me is not only the beauty of the benches, but what they symbolize.”

Buddy Benches help to foster friendship. Students can sit on the bench to signal to others that they need a playmate, or just someone to chat with. Buddy benches ensure students have someone to play with at recess.

The two benches are colorful, and they said that is to make it known that it’s for both boys and girls.

The caps were brought to Green Tree Plastics in Indiana. The day before the bench dedication, Craig Wolf, father of two of the Girl Scouts, drove nearly 12 hours each way to pick them up.

“This is really a great idea,” Wolf said. “It would be great if more schools had them.”

Kim Fraites-Dow, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, said she was proud the girls took on this project, because they only needed 20 hours to complete their Bronze Medal for it, but decided to invest more than 200 hours.

“The fact that these kids created this for kids to deal with bullying, taking risks and making friends speaks to the spirit of Girl Scouting,” she said. “In addition, they also helped the environment because landfills don’t like bottle caps. They created this project all by themselves.”

At the dedication, to the rear of the school, the girls were awarded certificates from Cathy Taschner, superintendent of the Coatesville Area School District, and Kimberly Donahue, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning.

“You girls have donated so much more to the students who are coming this year, and next year, and to the students who will be coming to the school in the future,” Lefever said.

Girl Scouts who helped with the project include Mariah Williams, Kaitlyn Wertz, Jessica Anderson, Akia Mohammed, Addison Shallis, Isabella Zambuto and Karena Wolf.