Garage Youth Center to hold community spring fling, $10,000 raffle

Kennett Square >> When you walk into The Garage Community and Youth Center on most afternoons you will run into Jordan*. Jordan is in 7th grade but, due to a severe reading disability, reads only at a 1st grade level. At The Garage, Jordan meets daily with a volunteer tutor who helps him step-by-step with his homework. He’s bonded with his Garage mentor.

Stories like Jordan’s caught the eye of Flagship Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Keiser, who sought a long-term volunteer partnership for Flagship Credit Acceptance (Flagship). Flagship began offering volunteer time off (VTO) for its associates to work at The Garage’s functions in January 2016, which enabled its employees to get involved with The Garage’s annual holiday auction. Flagship’s volunteers wanted to get more involved in this worthwhile cause, so to expand the partnership, Flagship will host a Spring Fling and Raffle including a $10,000 Grand Prize. Ticket holders also have a chance to win a second and third prize of $1,500 and

$500. Proceeds from the raffle and event will go to The Garage.

“Flagship is proud to give back to the communities we serve,” Keiser said. “We’re hoping that the community will enjoy this family-oriented event and come out and buy a raffle ticket in support of this great organization.”

The free family friendly Spring Fling will take place on Sunday, May 20, 12-4pm at beautiful Hartefeld National, 1 Hartefeld Drive in Avondale, PA, where the $10,000 winner will be chosen by one of the teens from The Garage. Individuals do not need to be present to win and can purchase tickets online at https://Go.RallyUp.com/Garage- Spring-Fling. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold, increasing participants’ odds of winning.

Tickets for food and games can be purchased at the door. Activities include vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses, games, putt-putt golf, face painting and more!

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Flagship this year to give our students and our community a fun day through this corporate sponsorship,” said Kristin Proto, Executive Director of The Garage. “Our students rely on donations like Flagship’s to keep our space available to them year-round.”