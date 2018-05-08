Kennett teacher wins Chester County Art Association award

Kennett Square >> Kennett High School art teacher Tom Hironimus recently received the inaugural Excellence in Teaching award given by the Chester County Art Association. Mr. Hironimus was presented with the award at the 44th annual Chester County High School Art Festival banquet on Monday, April 23.

Hironimus began his career in Kennett at New Garden Elementary in 2001, and moved to the high school in 2002.

CCAA staff determined the winner for the Excellence in Teaching award. Ms. Wendy Kershner, Executive Director of CCAA, stated, “It is so inspiring to everyone at CCAA to see such consistent excellence in his students’ drawings - not only again this year but in every show over the past sixteen years. Recognizing Mr. Hironimus’s achievements highlights one of CCAA’s core beliefs—promoting art education and creative thinking at all levels for everyone.”

CCAA’s Board of Directors sponsored the award presented to Mr. Hironimus as well as the majority of the twenty excellence awards given out at the reception. Because CCAA is a non-profit organization, members of the Board of Directors generously reach into their own pockets to fund the prizes.

Hironimus’s comments on his award turned the focus back on his students.

“Kennett High School students are extraordinary in every way. It is a genuine pleasure to work with students who strive to be their best on a daily basis. It is also truly a gift to work in a community that fully supports the arts the way the Kennett community and the Chester County Art Association do. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be part of their learning community,” he said.

This year’s Best of Show recipient is one of Mr. Hironimus’s students: Alexandra Cresci, a junior at Kennett High School, won the award for her mixed media portrait.