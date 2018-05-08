Kennett Reading Olympics team brings home red ribbon

Kennett Square >> Eight Kennett High School students, led by Senior Captain Cindy Zern, brought home a red ribbon from the Chester County Intermediate Unit Reading Olympics on Wednesday, April 25. Several teams from around the county participated in the competition at the Intermediate Unit in Downingtown.

Reading Olympics teams received the list of forty-five titles in the fall and had from September to April to read all of the books. Kennett’s team decided to divide the list, and each member read a minimum of four to five books, though some members read nearly all of them. On the day of the competition, teams are asked questions from every book and are awarded one point for each correct answer. To earn the red ribbon, teams must answer at least forty questions correctly.

“The kids always say it’s really fun,” stated Ms. Lisa Teixeira, Kennett High School librarian and Reading Olympics team advisor. “Despite last-minute scheduling conflicts for several team members, the remaining members truly stepped up. It’s such a positive experience for students who enjoy reading and competing.”

Senior Captain Cindy Zern added, “We had a very cohesive and productive team with many returning members which allowed us to work well together. Although we were a small group, we worked hard and most importantly shared a common love for reading, and it paid off during the competition!”

Advertisement

The team also included Emely Camacho, Daniela Carmona, Hailey Chandlee, Lily Ehren, James Hanby, Lauren Sugar, Angele Vazquez, and Jennifer Zavala.