Kennett High School artists exhibit work

Kennett Square >> Last Thursday Kennett High School artists displayed their talents for their fellow students, teachers, staff, and parents. The annual art show was held in the school’s auxiliary gym on May 3.

The show included works from all visual arts classes within the Fine Arts Department. Teachers Ms. Jodi Davidson, Mr. Tom Hironimus, and Mrs. Kathy Caputo Nelms guided their students through the creation and exhibition of their artwork; all three teachers are undeniably impressed by their students.

Caputo Nelms said, “The KHS Art Exhibit showcased the creativity of our student artists with a wide range of work. On display this year were drawings, paintings, ceramics, digital photographs, and graphic designs. The art students worked very hard all year toward this culminating event where their creations were displayed for the entire KHS community.”

“Kennett High School art students are extremely hard working and incredibly talented. They are dedicated to getting better every day and being the best they can be. It is a blessing to be surrounded by such enthusiastic and committed students,” added Mr. Hironimus.

“The Kennett High School students in our Ceramics classroom constantly amaze me with their dedication, creativity, and willingness to explore new techniques and challenge themselves daily. I love working with the kids here at KHS, and each day is a new opportunity for everyone to continue to learn and grow as a student of life,” said Ms. Davidson. Her students demonstrated their skills throughout the day, as they took turns throwing pieces on a pottery wheel.

Charlie Lewis, former Kennett Middle School teacher who creates etchings, also displayed his work. And, Mini-THON and the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) used the opportunity to disseminate information and raise funds for their organizations. Mrs. Susan Larson’s students served fresh baked cookies to attendees who also enjoyed cupcakes made by Mrs. Rachel Moreira’s classes, while Mr. Chu’s Introduction to Engineering Design students displayed some of their automata, creative toys with moving parts.