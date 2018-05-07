Kennett sophomore Alexandra Cresci wins top prize at Chester County Art Show

Kennett Square>> Kennett High School junior Alexandra Cresci was recognized for her exceptional talent at the 44th annual Chester County High School Art Festival and Congressional Art Show.

Cresci’s untitled mixed media piece won Best of Show, the event’s highest award.

When describing why she selected the photograph on which she based her drawing, Alex said, “I liked the contrast between the darkness of her skin and the green of the field. And I chose the mixed media of oil pastel and colored pencil to add complexity and depth.”

“Art allows me to really create. It’s my own. I work hard at athletics and at academics, but art is from scratch,” Alex added.

Alex has studied with Mr. Thomas Hironimus, Kennett High School art teacher, for three years, starting with Basic Fine Arts as a freshman and moving on to Advanced Fine Arts I as a sophomore. She is currently enrolled in Advanced Fine Arts II.

“Alex is an amazingly talented young woman who truly deserves this award,” said Mr. Hironimus.

The juried exhibition was held from Saturday, April 21 through Saturday, April 28 at the main location of the Chester County Art Association (CCAA) in West Chester. CCAA’s Board of Directors sponsored the majority of the twenty excellence awards given out at the awards reception on Monday, April 23. The show featured over five hundred pieces of art from eighteen Chester County high schools, including twenty-five works by Kennett High School artists. Everything from drawing and painting to computer-generated art, from found object sculpture to ceramics and jewelry showcased the talents of area students.