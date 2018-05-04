Stateline Woods Loop Run set May 12 in Avondale

Avondale >> The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (TLC) announced that the Stateline Woods Preserve Run for Conservation is looking for runners and walkers to participate in their 9th Annual 5K and 10K event on May 12 at 10 a.m.

About 350 runners are expected for the fourth race in the Trail Creek Outfitters - Trail Run Series. Many say this is the most challenging race of all, especially the 10K with the notorious pipeline challenge. Children of runners can participate in a supervised play area during the run and a kids Fun Run afterwards. Runners will be greeted after the run with a beer from Dogfish

Craft Brewery (over 21 only) and healthy snacks from Harvest Market. Exciting prizes for race winners will be on hand along with a bonus raffle for everyone that signs up the day of the race as a TLC member.

“This is a great run that provides much needed funding for our mission for the perpetual preservation and stewardship of open space, natural resources, historic sites, and working agricultural lands throughout Southern Chester County. It will help us fund more projects as we broaden our scope of land conservation projects throughout the Route 1 Corridor in Southern Chester County” said Jennifer Kriesel, Development Director at TLC. ” We protect land and habitat in our community which spans the Brandywine-Christina and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. Support from this race and our generous donors enable us to bring more land under our umbrella of conservation.”

TLC has grown over the years thanks to its committed donors, community supporters and members who grasp the importance of preserving natural resources in the local area and for helping to advocate for open space in the beautiful Stateline Woods Preserve in Kennett Square, from over-development in 2008. Thankfully, now Stateline Woods is an 82-acre dog-friendly preserve which provides miles of trails for hiking, cross country skiing, running, horseback riding and created phenomenal birding opportunities. The run is located at 814 Merrybell Lane, Kennett Square, PA 19348; there is plenty of parking and many more trails to enjoy after the event! Funding from the race helps TLC do what it does best – preserve land for future generations. Over 1,250 acres have been preserved so far in eight townships with nearly 1,000 acres in the works. TLC’s five public preserves are open to everyone – it is all local land for local people.

“We need to keep the land open, especially land that is prime for development” said one of the members. “It’s like a precious jewel in Chester County when you can look at all the land that has been conserved.”

The organization’s new interim Executive Director, Rachel Roberts, said “a race is a way to get out and play with the neighbors while showing support for the work TLC does in your community.”

There are still spots open for runners in the 5K and 10K.