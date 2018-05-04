Police say man scammed Kennett Middle School students with phony fundraiser

NEW GARDEN >> A 26-year-old Delaware man has been charged with scamming students at Kennett Middle School.

Lenard E. Ruebeck, 26, of New Castle, Del., was charged with several theft offenses, following the investigation into a report that he scammed students at the Kennett Middle School into making donations for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, only to deposit the donated money, totaling $123, into his own personal checking account.

Kennett Middle School administrators reported that between August and November of 2017, Ruebeck ran a fundraiser for the LLS by informing students about diseases, through seminars held during class and gym.

Other police reports from across the region:

Southern Chester County Regional Police

Hit and run >> Maria G. Rosales-Estrada, 28 of New Castle, Del. was arrested and charged in connection with a hit and run accident that occurred on March 23 at 9:23 p.m., at Newark and Starr Roads, in New Garden Township. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident and were advised that the at-fault operator had fled the scene, without exchanging information with the other operator. A description of the striking vehicle and the operator was provided and the vehicle was located by police, approximately 10 minutes later and several miles from the scene.

Drug charges >> Jonathan K. Berger, 30, of Landenberg was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act following an incident that occurred on March 23 at 8:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Buttonwood Road, New Garden Township for a complaint of possible drug use occurring in one of the apartments.

DUI >> Gregory S. Eastridge, 55 of Avondale was arrested and charged with DUI (controlled substances) and related traffic offenses, as well as with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act after the 1997 Buick he was driving was stopped for inspection and lighting violations. The incident occurred on March 23 at. 7:18 p.m., in the 9100 block of Gap Newport Pike, in New Garden Township.

Drug charges >> Rachel Lynn Hannaford, 30, of Newark, Del. was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act along with a traffic offense, after the 2009 Mitsubishi she was driving was stopped for having an obscured registration plate. The incident occurred on March 24 at 3:09 a.m., in the 500 block of Newark Road, in New Garden Township. Upon making contact with Hannaford, police immediately detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Drug Charges >> Carl L. McNeil, 33, of Avondale was arrested and charged with DUI and with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act. The incident occurred on March 24 at 8:24 p.m. in the 200 block of West Summit Avenue, in West Grove Borough. Police on patrol came upon a 2001 Pontiac parked and idling on the side of the road, in a residential neighborhood, with the radio blaring and headlights on.

Coatesville

Obstruction of Justice >> Officers assisted constables with a warrant service in the unit block of South Fifth Avenue on May 3 at 9:33 a.m. A female who was visiting answered the door stating that the subject was not home. After further questioning, the female insisted numerous times that the subject was not home and he had left earlier in the morning. A resident who lives at the address gave permission to enter and constables located the subject hiding on the second floor. The female who initially provided a fake name and date of birth was arrested for obstruction of justice and providing false ID. The female was identified as Lori Wertz, 44, of Parkesburg, and was also found to have several summary warrants for her arrest.

Warrant arrest >> Coatesville City Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and East Lincoln Highway on April 17 at 8:58 p.m. for the report of a two-vehicle property damage crash. During the investigation, it was discovered that the passenger of the struck vehicle, Courtney Cooper, 30, had several outstanding traffic warrants. Cooper was taken in to custody for her warrants and was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia for which she was charged.

DUI >> Officers were dispatched to the area of West Lincoln Highway and Strode Avenue on April 22 at 8:25 p.m. for the report of a GMC pickup truck travelling eastbound on W. Lincoln Highway and swerving. Police located the vehicle in the 600 block of E. Lincoln Highway and conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block. After failing a field sobriety, Earnest Harris was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

West Chester

Drug charges >> On April 13, 2018 at 5:37 a.m. police officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of N. Darlington Street for a disturbance. During the course of the investigation Vincent Pagan, 19, of West Chester and Brian Thompson, 20, of West Chester were identified by the victims as actors in a theft. Pagan and Thompson were found to each be in possession of marijuana during a search of their persons. Pagan and Thompson were arrested for theft and possession of marijuana. Both were released on summons.

Sex assault >> West Chester police arrested Khalim Hadas for his alleged involvement in a sexual assault that took place Nov. 18, 2017, police said. Hadas, 21, of Philadelphia was charged with rape of a person unable to give consent, sexual assault of a person unable to give consent and related offenses. Hadas was arraigned before a magistrate. Bail was set at $75,000 cash.

Burglary >> On April 10, West Chester Police arrested Tofodoko Freeman for his alleged involvement in a burglary on Feb. 2, 2018 in the 200 block of W. Market Street. Police said Freeman, 21, of Collingdale, was arraigned before a magistrate. Bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11. On Feb. 2, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Freeman and two other males allegedly entered a residence and removed two pairs of Nike sneakers and a laptop computer. The other two individuals have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Chester Police at 610-696-2700.