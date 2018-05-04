New East Fallowfield manager optimistic on getting grant funding

EAST FALLOWFIELD >> East Fallowfield’s newest township manager is optimistic he can improve the township by securing grant funding.

“I expect to take on a lot here,” said Scott Swichar, who was appointed township manager by supervisors on April 30. “One of my strengths is writing grant proposals. I love bringing in new sources of grants for the community. There is a need for grants here to fund different projects.”

Swichar had been deputy township manager for Bristol Township in Bucks County for six years. There, Swichar helped to provide the township with millions of dollars in grants.

Swichar said his first priority is to examine how infrastructure can be improved in East Fallowfield.

“Because East Fallow field has not had a township manager for many years, I really have to take a look and see what people are doing on a day to day basic, and look for ways to improve things. I want to look at the roads, and see if we can make the situation better,” he said.

In his duties, Swichar will direct all executive functions, including supervision of the police, public works, finance, and code enforcement departments. Currently, East Fallowfield, which has just over 7,500 people with a median household income of $60,902, has seven full-time and four part-time police officers.

Supervisors feel Swichar will move the township in a positive direction.

“The supervisors determined that hiring Swichar would further improve the community and put East Fallowfield Township in the best possible position to address current and future challenges,” said Steve Herzog, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “The board is pleased to have hired a professional administrator that will continue the progress that the township supervisors are making in addressing key issues, such as improving an aging infrastructure, stabilizing the community’s finances and enhancing quality of life. Swichar has demonstrated expertise in financial management and an impressive record in securing grant funding that will help to move East Fallowfield forward.”

Swichar said he is a hands-on person, and is anxious to begin work.

“I would like to thank the township supervisors for their confidence in me,” Swichar said. “I am impressed with the positive changes they are making in East Fallowfield and how seriously they took the hiring process. It is a real honor to have the opportunity to serve as the manager of East Fallowfield Township.”

Prior to serving in Bristol Township, Swichar served as the borough manager in Marcus Hook Borough, in Delaware County since 2012. At council meetings, Swichar regularly presented recycling awards on grants the township was applying for over the years. He has a master’s degree in public administration and completed a graduate certificate in city management from Villanova University. He and his wife, Jessica, live in Lower Merion Township with their two children.