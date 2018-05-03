15 local teachers district winners for 2018 Citadel Heart of Learning

Exton >> More than a dozen Chester County teachers were recently surprised at their school; each received the 2018 Citadel Heart of Learning Award.

Representatives from Citadel went to 15 schools in Chester County and presented unsuspecting teachers with the Citadel Heart of Learning Award for their school district. These 15 teachers are the District Winners in the overall award program—each has won $500 to use in the classroom.

On Tuesday, May 8 at Citadel’s banquet—surrounded by family, friends, and their district administrators—the teachers will be honored, and will find out if they’re one of three Grand Prize winners. The Grand Prize winners—one from an elementary, middle, and high school—will win an additional $1,500 to use in their classroom.

This year marks the 17th annual Citadel Heart of Learning Award program, established by Citadel and the Chester County Intermediate Unit to honor, recognize, and thank outstanding teachers in Chester County. This year, Citadel received more than 2,300 nominations for more than 1,100 teachers.

“We’re looking forward to honoring these tirelessly dedicated teachers at the 17th annual Citadel Heart of Learning Award banquet,” said Mike Schnably, senior vice president, Citadel. “Each year it’s an extremely special celebration. Citadel is thrilled to recognize the educators who are molding the youth of the Chester County community.”

The District Winners for the 2018 Citadel Heart of Learning Award include:

Downingtown High School East- Adam Speakman

Octorara School District-Jason Ralston

Owen J. Roberts High School -Peg Tinder

Oxford Area High School-Scott Wooddell

Andrew Stine-Twin Valley Middle School

Jackie Knight-Kennett Middle School

Kera Romero-21st Century Charter School

William Golightly-Phoenixville Area Middle School

Barb Wilson-Caln Elementary

Curtis Barr--Chadds Ford Elementary

Kelly DeMillion-General Wayne Elementary

Mary Daniels-Hillsdale Elementary

The nominations for these 15 teachers—submitted by students, parents, community members, and colleagues—were read aloud during the surprise presentations.

The Citadel Heart of Learning banquet is Tuesday, May 8 at the Desmond Hotel and Conference Center from 6:00pm-9 p.m.