Kennett High to stage ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ March 15 to March 17

Kennett Square >> Kennett High School will present its annual musical March 15 through 17. This year’s production of the show Fiddler on the Roof includes a cast of sixty Kennett High School singers, actors, and dancers. Katie Soukup is the music director, and Cindy Albertini is the stage director/choreographer. Rachel Brunke and Vicki Petersen serve as the play’s costume coordinators, and Michael Anastas will manage the lighting crew. Felicia Mule will supervise the stage crew; Nat Caccamo and Paul Gouge built the set, and Liz D’Wolf painted it.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman (Danny Drennan); his wife, Golde (Mirella Petrillo); and his five daughters, Tzietel (Abbie Duckworth), Hodel (Liz Rauscher), Chava (Hannah Mourad), Shprintze (Catt Seamon), and Bielke (Soleil Jevtitch). Tevye must contend with the desires of his three oldest daughters as each one chooses to marry for love, selecting husbands Motel, the tailor (Evan Shinn); Perchik, the student (Ryan Myers); and a Christian Russian named Fyedka (Jimmy Rosser), all of whom challenge the customs of Tevye’s faith and his ideas of tradition. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with time-honored values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty.

Filling out the cast of characters are Yente, the matchmaker (Ella Masciulli); Lazar Wolfe, the butcher (Kevin Fiss); Rabbi (Connor Lang); the rabbi’s son, Mendel (David Diokno); the Russian Constable (Noah Schiller); Mordcha, the innkeeper (Colin Petersen); Grandma Tzeitel (Emma Giancola); Fruma-Sarah, Lazar Wolf’s dead wife (Holly Gouge); Shaindel, Motel’s mother (Anais Jevtitch); Avrum, the bookseller (Tim Freligh); and The Fiddler (Callie Fitzgibbon)

This year’s ensemble includes Christian Adam, Lilian Alba, Megan Appleby, Kassandra Ayllon, Daniel Battalora, Amanda Bell, Colleen Bisson, Jordan Brown, Anna Brunke, Katie Burton, Gia Caccamo, Tiffany Calixto, Rhiannon Calp, Avery Chapman, Mary Charnichko, Lily Ehren, Genna Eisel, Michael Frankosky, Shannon Gouge, Julia Haenn, Allie Hodges, Rebecca Larimer, Sydney Lillard, Peter Magasiny, Emily Mallon, Julia McAndrew, Tamblyn Mitchell, Rebekah Morgan, Kara Murphy, Tejis Ranganath, Robby Rauscher, Jack Ryan, Maggie Schubert, Ananya Shivakumar, Arielle Smith, Julia Snoke, Samantha Sullivan, Leah Wardwell, and Josette Wynn.

Audiences will be treated to familiar musical numbers such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “Do You Love Me,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “To Life.”

Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM. There is also a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be reserved in advance (www.kcsd.org) or purchased at the door.