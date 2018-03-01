After 20 Unionville students got long suspensions, school board poised to adopt new policy

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> It appears that long, 10-day suspensions will be eliminated at Unionville High School, replaced by other unique disciplinary measures, including Saturday suspensions.

At their Feb. 26 meeting, Unionville school directors debated revising its suspension rescission policy. It comes in the wake of a September incident in which 20 seniors were suspended after they were caught drinking alcohol and smoking e-cigarettes at a high school football game. The 10-day suspensions angered some parents, who argued the suspensions severely hamper their child’s changes of getting into a good Ivy League school.

Common Applications, used by many colleges and universities, require both the district and student to list any suspensions. Answering yes is equivalent to instant rejection.

“Our 10-day out-of-school suspensions are way too long,” said Jeff Hellrung, school director. “I would like to see no more than five, replaced with Saturday detentions so there is no penalty in direct instruction that the student suffers.”

A proposed policy change being considered would stop school officials from reporting suspensions to universities with the exception of serious offenses. A vote on this measure is expected at the April meeting.

John Sanville, Unionville-Chadds Ford School District superintendent, said currently 59 students of the 1,400 student population are on suspension. Twenty of those students, he said, have no other disciplinary actions.

“We need to reconsider the use of out-of-school suspensions as a disciplinary tool,” said Robert Sage, school director. “There are lots of alternatives available. I think we need to be more careful as we do investigations and remember that our principals and administrators are not trained investigators. We have to have punishment that better fits the crime. And we need to do a better job in providing academic support during discipline.”

Vic Dupuis, school board member, called the rescission policy a “tough sell.”

“This is an opportunity for the administration to show flexibility and compassion in the discipline meted which is not an option (for school administrators) because of the policy,” Dupuis said.

Dupuis said it is likely school officials would not be debating changing the suspensions and rescission policy if the September football incident never happened.

Gregg Lindner, school director, said he would like to see a policy in which the district moves forward from the September incident.

“I’d like to see a change on reporting suspensions, with the exception for weapons and other violent actions,” he said. “The suspension policy…is far too excessive. I think there is community agreement on that. Not reporting (suspensions) is the best option for us going forward.”

Sannville said it is common practice by the Common Application to allow a district to make a decision to not disclose student disciplinary records. He said if the board chose to do that, they likely would be on solid legal footing.

The policy will be debated again during the March work session, and a new policy on suspensions could be adopted at the April board meeting.