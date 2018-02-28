Three Kennett High musicians selected for Region VI Festivals

Kennett Square >> Three incredibly talented Kennett High School musicians have been selected to Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Region VI Festivals. These students advanced to Regions based on their auditions at the District level in January. Region VI includes schools in Chester, Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, as well as the city of Philadelphia.

Victoria Gonzalez (bass clarinet) were part of the Region Band Festival that took place in February at Valley Forge Military Academy.

Participating in the Region Chorus, March 1 through 3 at Central Bucks South High School, will be Abbie Duckworth (alto) and Mirella Petrillo (alto).

Students were required to demonstrate excellence in major and chromatic scales, as well as solo performance, or choral selections, in order to earn the right to participate at Region Festivals. Hopefully, the next step for these students will be the State Festivals. They will audition again at Regions to secure a spot there.

“Region VI is the largest and most competitive region in the state. Congratulations to our students who are representing themselves and Kennett so well,” said Ms. Katie Soukup, Kennett High School Choral Director

“We have sent students to PMEA Regions for the last eight years. Kennett’s high standards of musicianship have ensured that accomplishment,” added Mr. Anton Romano, Director of Bands at Kennett.

Both Region Band and Region Chorus Festivals culminate in concerts that are open to the public.