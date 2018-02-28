Megan Drohan selected as Employee of the Month at Kennett Area YMCA

Kennett Square >> Megan Drohan, who works in the aquatics department, has been selected as the employee of the month at the Kennett Area YMCA.

“Megan is an absolute joy to work with,” said Doug Nakashima, executive director of the Kennett Area YMCA. “She consistently provides assistance to members and creates a truly positive work environment. She willingly covers shifts and brightens any day with her cheery demeanor and infectious smile. She truly exemplifies what a Y employee should be. Megan is extremely up to date on her skills and demonstrates true leadership skills by acting promptly in emergencies and making sure everyone is doing their job correctly. She is a friend to all and is someone her fellow employees look up to. Megan is a dedicated Employee of the Month at the Kennett YMCA.”