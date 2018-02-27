Police seek public’s help in identifying man who took rack of jewelry at QVC in Malvern

EAST WHITELAND >> Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person captured by video surveillance in a brazen jewelry theft in December at the QVC outlet store in Malvern.

Police said a black male distracted a QVC employee and stole an entire tray of jewelry from the display case on Dec. 18. He was operating a silver sedan at the time of the theft.

East Whiteland police said the suspect is approximately 45 years old, perhaps as much as 50. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a red shirt, maroon knit hat and was wearing a walking boot on his right leg at the time of the burglary.

The East Whiteland Township Police Department encourages anybody with information regarding this theft to contact the East Whiteland Detective Unit (610) 897-4333 or email etectives@eastwhiteland.org

Other police reports from across the region:

State Police Embreeville

Burglary >> Police are seeking the person who burglarized the Honey Brook Express Gas Station Feb. 12 at 11 p.m. Police said entry was gained when the burglar broke a front window with a cinder block. Stolen was six cartons of cigarettes. The suspect exited the building the same way that was entered. Police ask anyone with information to call 610-486-6280.

West Goshen

Two people were arrested for identity theft and related charges after a police investigation discovered Comcast e-mail accounts and Amazon accounts of some local residents were compromised.

Arrested were Aminat Anifowoshe, 25, of Somerset, N.J., and David Adewale Idowe, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Police said that sometime between Dec. 29, 2017 and Jan. 3, 2018, e-mail accounts were compromised and online orders were placed for multiple Apple MacBook Pros and shipped to the UPS facility in West Goshen. Anifowoshe and Idowd arrived to claim the purchases producing fictitious Pennsylvania driver’s licenses which falsely identified them as the various victims.

They were charged with forgery, criminal conspiracy, identity theft, unlawful use of a computer and related crimes.

Southern Chester County Regional

Drug charges >> Joe C. Lopez-Feliciano, 23, of Wilmington, Del. was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act after the car he was a passenger in was stopped for erratic driving. The incident occurred Feb. 10 3:29 p.m., in the parking lot of the Gigante store, in the 8800 block of Gap Newport Pike, in New Garden Township. When police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle.

Harassment >> A 16-year-old male was cited for harassmen t, after he threw a soda cup at a restaurant employee, splashing soda on the employee and his vehicle. The incident occurred on Feb. 10 at 10:10 p.m., in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 399 Scarlett Road, in New Garden Township. Police were dispatched to the restaurant for the report of a disturbance. The victim employee reported that several teenage males were playing in the inside jungle gym and were asked to leave so that it could be cleaned. They initially refused but eventually left at the manager’s request, police said.