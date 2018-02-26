Kennett, West Whiteland, East Brandywine, beneficiaries of Red Light Enforcement funds

Harrisburg >> Three municipalities in Chester County – Kennett, West Whiteland and East Brandywine – are the recipients of state funding for an Automated Red Light Enforcement program.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will distribute nearly $11.5 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 35 municipalities statewide to fund 41 safety projects.

“This program helps communities across the state make investments in traffic flow and safety,” Wolf said. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”

Under state law, fines from red light violations at 30 intersections in Philadelphia supply the grant funding. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.

The law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted more than 143 applications, totaling over $34 million in requests.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as benefits and effectiveness, cost, local and regional impact, and cost sharing.

This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program since 2010 to $62.87 million, funding 366 safety projects.

In Chester County:

• West Whiteland Township – $257,678 to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Commerce Drive by installing new ADA curb ramps, establishing larger channelization islands, and the installation of new signal supports.

• East Brandywine Township – $38,617 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and the Brandywine Village Shopping Center by installing LED modules, improving signs and installing emergency pre-emption.

• Kennett Township – $692,592 to realign and upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Cedarcroft Road and Unionville Road. Also, a traffic study will be completed at the intersection of Unionville Road and the U.S. 1 southbound ramp to identify and implement the most appropriate solution.

In Delaware County:

• City of Chester – $119,405 to improve safety by upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3035 and Township Line Road by installing new traffic signal poles, LED modules, pedestrian signal modules, and signs.

• Concord Township – $116,725 to improve safety at the intersection of Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) and State Farm Drive/ Applied Bank Boulevard by improving the pedestrian crossing, installing a channelization island, upgrade ADA ramps, extend existing sidewalk, placement of push buttons, and relocating guiderail.

• Haverford Township – $75,000 to improve pedestrian safety by installing a mid-block pedestrian warning system near the intersection of Route 2005 (Darby Road) and Fairfield Road.

• Ridley Township – $250,000 to upgrade the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Bullens Lane by installing a new left turn lane, upgrading traffic signal equipment, and improvements to ADA-compliant curb ramps.

• Springfield Township – $281,800 to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Sproul Road and Woodland Avenue/Beatty Road by modernizing traffic signal equipment, installing ADA-compliant ramps, pedestrian signal modules, push buttons, and visibility crosswalks.