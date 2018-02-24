This Texas Longhorn is so friendly, it will never be butchered; horns measure 115 inches

LUDWIG’S CORNER >> If you want to see the cattle with the largest horn spread in the United States, you’ll have to travel to Kansas, where a steer with a spread of 117.2 inches was measured at a competition held by Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America.

But if you want to see a Texas Longhorn that’s really close to that record length, you need travel no farther than Ray Nestorick’s Why Not family farm off Conestoga Road in Glenmoore, where his Texas Longhorn named “Friendly” has a spread of just over 115 inches.

“He walks around the place like he owns it,” Nestorick said of his 18-year-old, 1,800-pound Texas Longhorn named Friendly. “I’ve never seen one with horns longer, except maybe in magazines.”

Texas Longhorns typically live to about 22 years old, with some living up to 30 years old. Nestorick said he won’t butcher Friendly. He said he plans to perhaps put him up for auction after he dies. He envisions a restaurant purchasing Friendly after he dies, and putting the rack up for display.

“He came from Virginia for butchering, and I bought him young,” Nestorick said. “As I raised him, he grew horns faster than any of the others. At his age, he isn’t worth much for butchering, but I am sure people will want to buy him for showcasing.”

Nestorick said Friendly enjoys grazing on the 120-acre farm, and eats about three-quarters of a bale of hay every day.

Shannon Miller, who has been helping out on the farm for more than a decade, said Friendly gets along with the 80 other Texas Longhorns and Scottish Highlands on the farm

“He’s a cutie,” Miller said. “Maybe this summer we’ll get him out on the road for people to see.”

Motorists passing by the farm won’t see Friendly because he is kept in the back.

Texas Longhorns are descendants of the first cattle in the New World, brought by Christopher Columbus and the Spanish colonists, and have a high drought-stress tolerance.

Why Not Farm has been family owned and operated by three generations of the Nestorick Family since the 1950s. It is located just one half mile west of Route 100 on Route 401. Why Not sells its grass-fed, USDA beef and individual cuts of beef ranging from filets, Delmonicos, sirloins and New York Strips to Brisket, Roasts, burgers, patties and franks, on an honor-based system. Nestorick said most people are honest

“You never know if you lose a pound or two, but if people need it that bad, they are welcome to it,” Nestorick said.