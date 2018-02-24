Fundraiser set for Kennett Square woman who needs to replace aging service dog

KENNETT SQUARE >> For the last 11 years, Lisa Parrish’s service dog has helped her to get around. A Type 1 Diabetic since the age of 12, Parish relies on the dog for just about everything.

But because her service dog, a Labradoodle named Max, is nearing the end of its life, Parrish, 51 of Kennett Square, will be left without a companion to help her around.

Service dogs cost upwards of $10,000 because of the extensive training, and insurance does not cover the cost.

“He’s starting to slow down, I can see the difference,” Parrish said. “We are never, ever apart. He has been family for the past nine years. He helps me with walking and balance, picks things up for me, and alerts to low blood sugars, among other things.”

Parrish lost her right leg to diabetes and is nearly blind. She has had one successful and one failed kidney transplant, and goes through dialysis three times a week.

“I’ve been hospitalized more times than I can count, but I’m not complaining, because I can live a happy and productive life with just a little help,” Parrish said. “A lot of that help comes from the assistance of a service dog.”

Max can open doors, carry bags and can even do the laundry.

Parrish works as a receptionish for her husband’s grooming salon, Precious Paws, in Delaware. Because of her disability, she is limited in the tasks she can perform at work.

Parrish said she would like to get a new training dog from Amazing Tails, a non-profit in Oxford that has trained dogs. Amazing Tails trains service dogs to assist the physically disabled.

A fund-raising web site has been set up at YouCaring.com, and $517 has been raised of a $10,000 goal. The site is located at https://www.youcaring.com/lisaparrish-1045493.

And a Beef and Beer and silent auction to help her raise the funds for a new service dog has been set for Friday, April 27 at the Italian American Citizens League in Kennett Square. It will include live music. Tickets for that event are available by calling 610-444-3989.

“Max has been a godsend in that he has enabled me to be more independent and live a more normal life, but he’s near the end,” Parrish said.