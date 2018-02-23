Kennett police working proactively to keep kids safe at school

KENNETT SQUARE >> In the wake of the rash of school shootings this year, Kennett Square Police Chief William Holdsworth wants parents to know police are proactively working to protect students.

“Our schools are very well secured,” Holdsworth said. “A lot of places can’t say that. It’s scary that at any moment, anything can happen.”

Holdsworth told about 50 members of the Longwood Rotary Club that police departments in Chester County now go through active shooter training at the direction of the Chester County DA’s office. He said officers train every year for active shooter situations in schools.

“Years ago, there was ‘if’ it would happen,” Holdsworth said. “Today, it’s ‘when’ it will happen. We as a department are proactive in our training in the event something should happen.”

Holdsworth said he keeps floor plans of every Kennett School District school, that can be shared with authorities in the event of an active shooter.

Barry Tomasetti, Kennett Consolidated School District superintendent, said police departments have worked hard to keep schools safe.

“We work very closely with our police departments in all municipalities,” Tomasetti said. “We have a great relationship with them. They have been very attentive in everything that we do to keep our kids safe.”

Kennett High School and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center have an armed school resource officer, Jeremiah Boyer, who walks the hallways and is the first line of defense in the event on an active shooter. Holdsworth said Boyer’s role is also to build a good relationship with the students. He said the program is “flourishing.”

Since the deadly school shootings in Florida on Ash Wednesday, school safety has been at the forefront of every school in Chester County. On Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at Avon Grover Charter School, there will be a town meeting on school safety.

And at Unionville Elementary School on Friday, the main office called down one student from each class, and the student took a flower to their teacher, in recognition of how much they are appreciated.

Teachers have been at the center of a debate the past few days on whether they should be permitted to carry firearms to school. At the White House meeting this week, President Donald Trump had framed the idea as in need of some incentive, saying a ” bit of a bonus” could motivate teachers to carry weapons.

However, officials with the Pennsylvania State Education Association said teachers should not be carrying guns to class.

“We are all shocked and horrified by the recent mass shootings that have occurred in public schools across America, in places where students should feel safest,” said Dolores McCracken, PSEA president. “PSEA is committed to working with Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers to find ways to ensure that these tragedies never happen again. But we are absolutely certain that legislation aimed at arming school employees would make our kids less safe, and we strongly oppose state and federal efforts to put more guns in schools. Teachers are not trained law enforcement officers – their job is to educate children and act as role models.”