Dog fighting ring broken up in East Marlborough; gun, pit bulls, drugs seized

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Police this week arrested a Coatesville man in connection with a dog fighting and drug ring operating out of an East Marlborough Township home, that involved pit bulls, drugs and guns.

Dwayne Molina, 39, of Coatesville was charged in connection with the crime, which took place in November of 2017 at a house on East Doe Run Road, south of Lenape-Unionville Road.

Following a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed on Thursday on the home. As a result of the search, police seized six pit bulls, four rabbits, cocaine, a pound of marijuana, and several thousand dollars in cash.

Also seized was a .40-caliber pistol, several dog treadmills, IV kits for the pitbulls and various other dog medical supplies used to treat fighting injuries, and dog fighting paraphernalia.

The dog fighting contests took place during early morning hours.

In addition to dog fighting and drug charges, Molina was charged with possession with the intent to deliver. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible.

Other police reports from across the region:

Downingtown

Bad checks >> Lauren Schock, 32, of West Chester took her vehicle to Auto Techs located at 9 Viaduct Avenue on Jan. 10, for repairs. She picked up her vehicle on Feb. 13, and wrote a check for $823.36. Auto Techs deposited the check, only to find that a stop payment had been placed on the check. Schock has been charged with bad checks.

Public Drunkenness >> Michael Aaron Buchanan, 26, of West Chester was located by an officer in the area of Highway Materials, 850 Quarry Road in East Caln Township at 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 17 laying on the ground. Buchanan had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, erratic emotions and was bleeding from his face. Buchanan said he had a large amount to drink during the evening hours. A friend was driving him home when he became agitated and abruptly exited the vehicle while stopped at the light on Quarry Road. He injured his face trying to jump over a concrete barrier. Buchanan was cited for public drunkenness.

Harassment >> Shian Murphy-Whittingham, 22, of Philadelphia was late meeting her child’s father for a custody exchange at the train station parking lot located at 163 Viaduct Avenue, when police were called for a dispute at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 18. Murphy-Whittingham was angry and threw a bag of fast food at her child’s father, followed by kicking and punching him. Murphy-Whittingham has been cited for harassment.

Bench Warrant >> Stuart E. Adams, 42, of Coatesville, was stopped while driving his vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and West Uwchlan Avenue for having an expired vehicle registration. During the traffic stop it was found that Adams has a suspended license and a bench warrant for domestic relations. Adams was taken into custody and turned over to constables.

Parkesburg

AK-47 Found >> Derrick Edward Armstrong and Joshua James Josephs were charged with drug offinses after police contact on Route 10 in Parkesburg on Feb. 19. After the execution of a search warrant, an AK-47 semi-automatic fifle belonging to Josephs was found in the trunk of the car.