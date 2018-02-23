Chesco Sheriff’s office updates 10 Most Wanted list

West Chester >> The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated list of its most-wanted fugitives.

Chester County Sheriff Carolyn Bunny Welsh said the list, which spotlights 10 defendants on the lam, represented a collaboration with all of the county’s 53 law-enforcement agencies.

She explained that the first release of a most-wanted list in July 2014 generated numerous tips from the public and resulted in four arrests, a trend that has continued. Since then, 31 defendants have been featured on Chester County’s Most Wanted, resulting in 13 arrests.

“We are truly grateful for the public’s assistance,” Welsh said. “The cooperation of citizens is an important component of our efforts to protect our residents.”

The current list includes a wide range of alleged offenses such as homicide by vehicle, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and statutory sexual assault. Some defendants, such as Kevin Jay Purnell, 46, face charges in more than one locale. Purnell is accused of rape and indecent assault in Chester County as well as a 2005 rape case in New Castle County, his last known residence.

Jarrod Weis, 42, of Pottstown, served a sentence of 11½ to 23 months in prison or his role in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in East Coventry Township on Oct. 29, 2007. According to court records, Weis served his jail time but allegedly violated the terms of his parole and probation.

Authorities are seeking Randy Akeem Wallace, 27, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., who failed to appear for his sentencing; in 2011 Wallace pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy, crimes committed in Uwchlan Township. And Carlos Ruben Rivera, 43, of Coatesville, served a 3- to 6-year prison term after a conviction for a rape in West Chester, but he failed to comply with the applicable requirements of Megan’s Law, which included lifetime registration with police.

Anyone with information can call the Chester County Fugitive Tip Line at 610-344-4333, toll-free at 855-495-2861, or email mostwanted@chesco.org. The list can also be viewed online at www.chesco.org/sheriff under the “most wanted” link.