Auditor General: Kennett Square VFRA lacking

HARRISBURG >> Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 21 counties in Pennsylvania, and it was discovered Kennett Square Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association has inadequate relief association bylaws.

However, the audit found that the Kennett Square VFRA received and expended state aid and accumulated relief funds in compliance with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.

The Department of the Auditor General examines volunteer firefighters’ relief associations, which receive state aid from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies.

In 2017, $60.6 million in state funds was required to be distributed through funding municipalities to 2,521 VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.