Kennett High Model UN Club impressive at two conferences

Kennett Square >> Kennett High School Model UN club members recently attended a conference at Father Judge High School in Philadelphia. Kennett students participated in a variety of activities as they debated world issues and crises. Best delegate gavels were won by Karma Yang (Security Council I), Ellie Conlin-Day (Security Council II), and Sebastian Kley (DISEC, North Korea). Outstanding and Honorable Mention recognition went to Nate Judd, Mantra Yang, Ian Dargitz, Anna Brunke, Lauren Jackson, and Kara Murphy for their achievements.

More recently, on February 15 and 16, six Kennett Model UN students competed at the 46th Penn State Harrisburg MUN conference. Kennett students represented delegations from Chile and the Czech Republic in the General Assembly. Sebastian Kley wrote a resolution that was adopted, a significant achievement. Mantra Yang and Lauren Jackson were recognized for the high quality of their debate. Other participants included Ian Dargitz, Kara Murphy, and Karma Yang. This was the first overnight conference for the club in over a decade.

Kennett’s Model UN advisor is social studies teacher Michael Waite.

Waite said, “I believe strongly in Model UN’s mission to help students gain an understanding of the global community through academics and roll play as delegates from other countries. I think the appeal for Kennett students consistently involves interest in learning about other cultures and global issues through research, dialogue, and debate. Club members also enjoy meeting students from other schools, both public and private, where they can forge bonds of friendship.”

“Victoria Gonzalez, a Kennett High School senior and our club’s secretary general, deserves tremendous credit for initiating mid-year recruitment efforts to bolster our numbers and offering training to improve the quality of our delegations at these conferences,” added Mr. Waite.

The club is looking forward to three more conferences: the University of Delaware, Salesianum School, and Kutztown University.

“Busy year,” beamed Mr. Waite.