Kennett High Finance Club visits New York Stock Exchange

Kennett Square >> The Kennett High School Finance Club was founded in the fall of 2016 by a few students who wanted to form an organization that fed their growing interest in investing and emphasized not only education but also philanthropy.

“We aim to learn as much as possible about the market by actively investing and simulating authentic stock market conditions. Our ultimate mission is to then donate all of our profits back to the community,” said club president Michael Crognale.

Since the club’s inception, membership has increased to approximately forty students who, last fall, set for themselves a very lofty goal: the group’s leaders decided that they wanted to visit the New York Stock Exchange. After their initial planning, however, they discovered that it was far more difficult to gain access to the floor of the NYSE than they had anticipated.

That’s when Mr. Vincent Crognale stepped in to help them. Mr. Crognale is the father of Finance Club president Michael Crognale, and, most fortunately for the club, he is also First Vice President of Wealth Management and Branch Manager at Janney Montgomery Scott. Mr. Crognale took it upon himself to make the students’ goal a reality by using his contacts to arrange the club’s visit.

So, on January 24, 2018, twenty-two members of the club, along with Mr. Crognale and Mr. Shawn Duffy, KHS’s Finance Club advisor and social studies teacher, travelled to New York City. They were treated to nearly two hours on the trading floor; they also ate lunch on Stone Street and took pictures with the “Fearless Girl” and “Charging Bull” statues. Later in the afternoon, they visited the 9/11 Memorial and the new trade center and returned home that evening, tired but inspired.

“Not only did Mr. Crognale make it possible for Kennett students to enjoy a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, his firm paid for our transportation. All of us are extremely grateful for his generosity,” said Mr. Duffy.