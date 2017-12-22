Holiday spirit alive in Kennett Square

Someone gave a holiday gift for shoppers in Kennett Square Friday. Red or green tape bound with a stack of quarters was affixed to parking meters, with a variety of notes, written with a black sharpie. Some had the message “I love Dexter,” and others had the Hanukkah symbol. Others just had the shape of a heart. “I think this is a reflection of the Kennett community,” said Mary Hutchins, executive director of Historic Kennett Square. “This is such a caring, loving and giving community. “

Advertisement