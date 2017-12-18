  • Home â
Torelli’s Custom Shop in Kennett Square closing at end of year, inventory being liquidated

FRAN MAYE - DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA Dave Torelli, owner of Torelli’s Custom Suits in Kennett Square, is calling it quits after decades in business. He is retiring, and is holding a massive liquidation sale.
By Fran Maye, Kennett Paper

KENNETT SQUARE >> Dave Torelli, owner of Torelli’s Custom Shop in downtown Kennett Square since 1979, is retiring, and has launched a huge liquidation sale that will continue until the end of the year.

“I’m a boater and I plan to spend a lot more time on the water,” Torelli, 68, said. “I’m planning to do the things I have always wanted to do. I’ll do some traveling, maybe visit my daughter in Germany.”

Torelli’s Custom Shop has been the go-to store not only for local men preparing to marry, but for students at Kennett and Unionville High Schools who want to look sharp for their junior and senior proms.

Torelli’s grandfather began the business in 1908 when he opened the business in Prospect Park, Delawar County. But an opportunity came along in 1979 when Tingle’s Men Shop in Kennett Square was for sale, and Torelli bought the building.

“Kennett Square has always had a good feel,” Torelli said. “People here have always been interestd in improving the town. Today, it’s even better.”

Torelli has three employees. He owns the building and is looking for suitors.

He said he plans to sell off all of his inventory by year’s end, and is offering deep discounts.

“Everything will go,” he said.

Torelli lives in London Grove Township and has two children and four grandchildren.

“I’m still going to enjoy Kennett, I just won’t be working here,” Torelli said. “I’m grateful for the revitalization we had in Kennett Square.”

