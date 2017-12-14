U-CF expands tech offerings, focuses on STEM

East Marlborough >> The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District has expanded its high school technology curriculum with a four-year sequence of Project Lead the Way (PLTW) engineering courses. The first of these popular courses was offered in the fall of 2015 and was brought forward as part of a STEM strategic initiative. At the November 2017 Board meeting, the Board approved Engineering Design and Development as the capstone course to this series.

Students who successfully complete the PLTW course(s) learn valuable lessons in design thinking, collaboration, and problem solving while at the same time earning valuable college credits. Unionville High School Technology and Engineering teacher and department head Mike Berkeihiser said that one of his department’s goals is to “put tomorrow’s technology in the hands of our students today.”

These courses and other STEM initiatives were on display at this year’s annual STEM night at Unionville High School (Oct. 4). The district has posted a video highlighting STEM initiatives and there is a web page dedicated to providing parents information about STEM-related activities across grade levels and schools.

Empowering students for success is the core of the district’s mission, and curriculum that provides opportunities to apply engineering, science, math, and technology skills to solve complex, open-ended problems in a real-world context helps them meet tomorrow’s challenges.

These 21st century skills are increasingly in demand in the workplace. STEM-related jobs are projected to grow by more than 1 million in the next decade (US Labor Department), and 80% of future jobs will require technical skills (US Bureau of Statistics).

The UCFSD STEM initiative spans grades K through 12 and includes new courses, refined teaching methods, and after-school activities. Elementary students learn object programming using Tynker and all school are equipped with Makerspaces. This year, the middle school began offering computer programming complementing its digital media and digital citizenship courses. The high school offers students a wide variety of advanced science, math, programming, and engineering courses and more through the Chester County Technical College High School.