Kennett school directors approve new hires, resignations

Kennett Square >> The Kennett Consolidated School Board approved the following

Leave of absence

Mallory Smith, fifth grade teacher at Bancroft Elementary, a maternity leave beginning Jan. 24, 2018 and continuing through April 27, 2018.

Resignations

Kathy Kampe, administrative assistant to the principal, New Garden Elementary School.

Elizabeth Russell, psychologist at Kennett High School and Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center.

Advertisement

Employment

E. Martin Beech, music teacher at Kennett High, beginning Oct. 26, 2017. He is a graduate of West Chester University, certified in music.

Meghan Hall, fourth-grade teacher at Bancroft Elementary. She has a degree from Temple University.

Kevin Murphy, computer applications at Kennett middle School. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and Immaculata University with a degree in business education.

Susan Steuber, nurse at Kennett High, through the remainder of the 2018 school year. She has a degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

New position

In accordance with a collective bargaining agreement, a new positon of Humanitarian Society Adviser – assistant has been created. This is to aid in Mini-Thon programs, pep rallies and chaperoning events as needed.

Business manager

The Kennett Consolidated School District has reached an employment agreement with Mark Tracy to serve as assistant to the superintendent of Business Affairs. It is a five-year agreement that ends on June 30, 2023.

Student Trips

The Kennett High School Club received permission to travel to Okamo Mountain Ski Resort in Vermont from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, missing no school days.

The Kennett High Wrestling Team received permission to travel to Indian River High School to participate in a tournament on Dec. 29 and Dec. 29, missing no school days.

Settlement agreement

The district, through legal counsel, revised a settlement agreement with the parents of a student in order to avoid continued litigation. The agreement will continue to settle any disputed issues of fact and law, but does not constitute an admission of fault or liability by either party. The agreement is confidential.