Kennett High School ceramics sale set Dec. 19

Kennett Square >> Nearly fifty pieces, including beautiful wheel-thrown mugs, bowls, and vases as well as hand-built holiday pieces like Christmas trees and plates, will be available for purchase at this year’s Ceramics Sale at Kennett High School. All works were crafted by students in teacher Jodi Davidson’s ceramics classes, levels I through III.

Eight years ago, Davidson and her students developed this creative way to add to their annual budget, with all proceeds from the sale helping to support the purchase of materials like clay and glaze for future projects.

Davidson noted, “The items available for sale are of the same hand-crafted quality you’d find at an expensive gallery, but we sell them for a fraction of the cost. The students have created some amazing work, and the money goes directly back into our program.” Last year’s sale raised approximately $500.

The sale will be held in the school’s lobby on Dec. 19, 2017, and will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices range from $5 to $35.