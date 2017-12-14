Chandler Mill Preserve in Kennett Township opens to the public

KENNETT TOWNSHIP >> The Chandler Mill Nature Preserve and Interpretive Nature Center is now open to the public, the Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County has announced.

Residents can now hike along the perimeter trails or relax for a spell next to the historic Chandler Mill Bridge. The unique oasis is located within Kennett Township’s largest contiguous corridor of permanently protected lands.

‘This is an example of a successful public private partnership that will result in a community asset for generations to come,” said Gwen Lacy, executive director for TLC.

In 2015, Kennett Township officially took ownership of the historic Chandler Mill Bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010, to avoid its being demolished and replaced by a two lane, road widening project. This closed the bridge to vehicular traffic and earmarked it for use as a pedestrian trail and ambulance access bridge. Since that time, TLC has raised over $1.7 million in grants, outright donations and in-kind materials, to purchase the former Walnut Hill Bed & Breakfast for its headquarters and to create the Chandler Mill Interpretive Nature Center and Preserve at the base of the historic Chandler Mill Bridge.

TLC has also been successful in having the area designated as a local historic district. The Brokaw family, who are local artists and conservationists, generously donated 42 acres to create the Chandler Mill Nature Preserve.

The Mills family, former owners of the current TLC Walnut Hill Headquarters, sold their home of 50 years to TLC in 2015, and in addition to conversion to office space, TLC with the help of architect Wayne Simpson and Lindsey Construction retrofitted the former family two car garage into what is now the Interpretive Nature Center. Taxidermy of screech owls, foxes, hawks and mallards, along with a neighbor’s bird nest collection and various local artifacts, line the shelves. TLC will host educational programming at the center with participants able to step right out into the Preserve.

“The project is a microcosm of TLC’s work, it encompasses the four tenets of land conservation, historic preservation, environmental education, and stewardship,” Lacy said. “We pinch ourselves every day when we drive down the road to our headquarters.

The Chandler Mill Interpretive Center and Nature Preserve is located at the confluence of the Red Clay and Bucktoe Creeks, and contains Class I Woodlands and Meadows, specimen trees, rare species of flora and fauna, and historic sites. It is part of an Audubon Important Bird Area, as well as an over 35-year-long Cornell Lab of Ornithology study. The preserve is a haven for birds and threatened flora and fauna, so dogs are not permitted on the preserve. Fortunately, TLC has four other local preserves that are dog friendly. The Chandler Mill Nature Preserve and Interpretive Center is part of the largest contiguously conserved area in Kennett Township, with over 500 areas of open space containing some of the most biodiverse habitat in the region. This project greatly advances TLC’s efforts to protect, enhance, and promote the importance of watershed health within the Brandywine/Christina Watershed and highlight the protection of our history and our stories in Southern Chester County.

Lacy said TLC’s goal was to create a vibrant community resource, while utilizing cutting edge technology with best management practices that demonstrate innovative ways of protecting and enhancing water resources and environmental health. TLC utilized sustainable building practices such as a permeable parking area, complete with a rain garden and bioswale, which prevents the issues caused by a traditional paved parking area, including flooding, runoff, and erosion. TLC has already begun conducting riparian plantings at the site, and will continue this practice of habitat restoration as the project progresses.

TLC has installed improvements such as picnic tables, bike racks, kiosks, interpretive signage and a pollinator garden to improve habitat on the property. Not only will TLC’s environmental education programming provide people of all ages with meaningful experiences in nature, the preserve will serve as an example in ways that will minimize society’s impact on the watershed and create meaningful positive change. There are currently two stream sensors being monitored by Stroud Water Research on the preserve. Also, the preserve will tie-in to the Kennett Greenway, a 12-mile loop trail connecting Kennett Borough to community assets in Kennett Township.

Plans this spring include the planting of tree islands in the parking area, additional interpretive signage, the installation of a small pervious parking area on Bucktoe Road, for those on the other side of the bridge, and a few extra touches by TLC to add wonder and introspection to the nature preserve experience.

Also, this spring Kennett Township plans to complete the historic restoration of the Chandler Mill Bridge and install a connector segment of the Kennett Greenway along Chandler Mill Road.

“This is a great example of the courage and vision exemplified by everyone who came together in this public/private partnership to protect the irreplaceable for the entire community to enjoy,” Lacy said. “TLC, along with neighbors, conservation organizations, and bicycle clubs embarked on this journey over a dozen years ago, with the objective of saving a one-lane historic bridge from demolition and replacement with a two lane highway bridge. The project evolved over time into what it is today.”

The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (TLC) is a non-profit charitable organization based in Southern Chester County, Pennsylvania.